MLB’s first Israeli coach brings attention to hostages

Cincinnatti Reds pitching coach Alon Leichman is an Israeli and a fierce advocate for his homeland.

(Photo: Israeli National Baseball Team Facebook Page)

Stitched onto Alon Leichman’s glove are the words “Bring Them Home Now!”

JNS Staff Report

April 2, 2024

An Israeli baseball coach is going to bat for his countrymen held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip for nearly six months.

Alon Leichman is an assistant pitching coach for Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati franchise, the Reds; stitched onto his new glove for the 2024 season are the words “Bring Them Home Now!”

Reds assistant pitching coach Alon Leichman is proudly representing his home country of Israel – this is his new glove for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/52arAlTpML — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) March 27, 2024

The glove was spotted last week by Cincinnati news channel WCPO-TV —one day before the season opener on March 28 against the visiting Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won the game by 8-2.

Leichman also has the Israeli flag featured on his glove.

The 34-year-old grew up in Kibbutz Gezer between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. His journey to becoming the first Israeli coach in MLB history began with Team Israel as a coach and pitcher. He threw a perfect inning against Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was the pitching coach at the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers—a Seattle Mariners Minor League affiliate—in 2022 before joining the Reds.