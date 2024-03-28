‘Texas will continue to stand with Israel,’ says governor in campus Jew-hatred executive order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott addresses a crowd at a Yom HaAtzmaut gathering, May 18, 2023, in Houston. (Photo: Sharon Wisch-Ray/TJP)

JNS & TJP Staff Report

March 28, 2024

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday “addressing acts of antisemitism in institutions of higher education.”

“Antisemitism is never acceptable in Texas, and we will do everything we can to fight it,” he stated.

“The State of Texas stands with Israel and the Jewish community, and we must escalate our efforts to protect against antisemitism at Texas colleges and universities and across our state,” the Republican governor added. “Across the country, acts of antisemitism have grown in number, size, and danger to the Jewish community since Hamas’s deadly attack on Oct. 7.”

Abbott said the state “took immediate action to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and other key locations.”

“Many Texas colleges and universities also acted quickly to condemn antisemitism, but some radical organizations on our campuses engaged in acts that have no place in Texas,” he said. “Now, we must work to ensure that our college campuses are safe spaces for members of the Jewish community.”

The executive order notes that “protected free speech areas on Texas university campuses, as well as the buildings and parking lots of Jewish student organizations, have been covered in antisemitic graffiti.”

It adds that students have chanted “antisemitic phrases such as ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ which has long been used by Hamas supporters to call for the violent dismantling of the State of Israel and the destruction of the Jewish people who live there.”

The governor directs Texas colleges and universities to “review and update free speech policies to address the sharp rise in antisemitic speech and acts on university campuses and establish appropriate punishments, including expulsion from the institution.”

He also tells institutions to discipline the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Students for Justice in Palestine and other related groups when they violate such policies and to include the definition of antisemitism, which the state adopted, “in university free speech policies to guide university personnel and students on what constitutes antisemitic speech.”

“We are proud that Texas is taking concrete steps to fight back against anti-Jewish hate and keep students safe on our college campuses. The Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission stands ready to support Gov. Abbott and university leaders in this important work,” said THGAAC chairman Kenny Goldberg. “In the wake of October 7th, Texas has a duty to lead the nation and world in raising awareness and taking action. This executive order is a powerful tool in doing so.”