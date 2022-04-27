Helen Prengler Biderman passed away on April 24, 2022, at age 94.

Helen was born in a small town in Poland and survived in hiding during the Holocaust. She was one of 100 survivors left in a town which had 10,000 Jewish people living there before World War II.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sol and Ida Prengler and her brothers Benny, Isaac and Abraham, all of whom survived the Holocaust together with other family members.

She married Max Biderman, another Holocaust survivor from her town after the war. When they moved to Dallas, they opened Pot’s Department Store in Grand Prairie, where Helen helped out in the business for more than four decades. They celebrated over 53 years together.

Her greatest love was her family — as the matriarch, she was there whenever help or a friendly voice was needed.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Linda and Barry Hoffer, son and daughter-in-law Stan Biderman and Kathryn Minette, and her daughter Ann Biderman. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Andrea Biderman (Matt) Silverman, Hollan Hoffer, Harlo Hoffer, Zach (Annie) Biderman; and six great-grandchildren; Lexie, Sammy, Justice, Casey, Davie and Noa. She is also survived by her brother, Herschel Prengler.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 26, at Sparkman-Hillcrest Cemetery with Rabbi Ari Sunshine and Cantor Itzhak Zhrebker officiating.

Donations may be made to either the Dallas Holocaust Museum or Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas.