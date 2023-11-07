Helpline launched to report antisemitic incidents on campus

The ADL. Brandeis Center, Hillel and Gibson Dunn are collaborating on a free helpline for students experiencing antisemitism on campus. Photo: Screenshot

Students can reach out for pro bono legal guidance.

JNS Staff Report

November 6, 2023

The Anti-Defamation League, Hillel International, Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have launched the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL),

Students can go to the CALL website or text “CALLhelp” to 51555 to report an incident.

Examples include being discriminated against because of being Jewish; in-person or online harassment; vandalism; and/or physical assaults.

“No longer will anyone be able to harass Jewish students with impunity, and no longer will a university or school be able to just look the other way,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

The group urges participation by lawyers who want to offer pro bono legal counseling to students.

“The frightening incidents we’re seeing on campus today did not start on Oct. 7. They are a direct result of far too many universities failing in their legal responsibility to promptly, publicly and forcefully address the anti-Semitism that has been simmering on their campus for years.” said Alyza D. Lewin, president of the Brandeis Center. “This explosion of Jew-hatred was foreseeable and preventable. It’s high time for universities to enforce the law and protect their Jewish students.”