Here comes the judge, by unanimous vote

Last week, I asked for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to smile upon my attorney niece Diane, and hasten her confirmation to a promised judgeship. And — she did! Less than a week ago, the Senate met, and Diane was affirmed with a 100% yes vote. She will now don the robes of a new position in the Eastern Federal District of New York State. Let me tell you about Diane, the living proof that when life hands you lemons, the lemonade you can make may have wonderful consequences…

Diane was always an outstanding student, but had no idea what she wanted to do after high school. At her parents’ suggestion, she decided to attend Barnard College — and there she became one of the school’s Centennial Scholars. Yet after graduation, she still had no focus, no purpose. However, sitting around and doing nothing was not her way, so she took an entry-level job at a bank. But before long, she was being harassed, sexually, by one of her co-workers. Instead of a quick and angry response, she began a methodical campaign of complaint, starting with her immediate supervisor and moving upward in steps, keeping records on how nothing was done by anyone along the way. Eventually, she reached the bank president himself, and told him the whole story. He asked her what she thought should be done with and to those who had ignored her reports, and she outlined her ideas. He agreed, and then asked what job she’d now like for herself. Her answer: none. She was going to leave banking, with the intention of entering law school!

Google Diane Gujarati today, and you can read all about her achievements at Yale, and afterward. She has kept her maiden name professionally; her father, a native of Poona, India, met her mother — my late sister — at the University of Chicago, where she was working on a master’s degree in education and he was earning his doctorate in mathematics. Each had a longtime love of the other’s culture that ultimately united them in marriage. Today’s publicity identifies Diane as Indian-Jewish; I had the pleasure, a while back, of leading the Bar’chu from the bima at the bar mitzvah of her son, and am now awaiting the bat mitzvah of her daughter, which should come not too long after this pandemic is over.

As did RBG, Diane manages to smoothly navigate all life’s waters. At work, she’s a superb litigator; at home, she is wife and mother, hands-on all the way, with a husband-father who is truly her partner and greatest supporter. Family comes first in all things; during this home-quarantine, the four of them have made masks to give away. And the shiva for my sister, at their home, graciously embraced so many who came to mourn with Diane and me.

When all of us look back at our lives, we see patterns of inevitability. Things happen as they should. I am sure that God in Heaven was holding Diane’s hand as she moved into and out of situations that were more inevitable than of her personal choosing; now, all has culminated in something she had very much chosen — to do the best she could in the profession to which a long string of unplanned experiences and a nasty unpleasantness had finally led her. Who can say that God was not guiding her all the way? Who can say that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not smiling on her now? Life unfolds, and when it hands you lemons, you can make a most delicious lemonade of them.