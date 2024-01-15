Hezbollah missiles hit moshav home, killing mother and son

Emergency services at the scene of a Hezbollah anti-tank missile strike in Yuval in northern Israel, Jan. 14, 2024.

Five IDF soldiers were wounded and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an infiltration attempt overnight Saturday.

JNS Staff Report

January 15, 2024

Mira Ayalon, 76, and her son Barak Ayalon, 48, were killed as they ate breakfast by two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon on Sunday. Her husband, 74, is suffering from anxiety.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization took responsibility for the attack on the home in Moshav Yuval in the Upper Galilee. Barak Ayalon was a member of the community’s civilian emergency response team.

ברק איילון, חבר כיתת הכוננות של כפר יובל, נהרג מפגיעת טיל נ"ט של חיזבאללה בזמן שהגן על היישוב. יהי זכרו ברוך https://t.co/XShLeURwkG | @guyvaron pic.twitter.com/S5TaBuQZiF — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) January 14, 2024

The Mount Hermon Regional Council said it “bows its head and shares in the sorrow and pain of the death of its beloved friend, a member of the emergency squad, Barak Ayalon, may his memory be blessed. In praying for the recovery of his parents who were injured in the security incident, the council, its employees, volunteers and the head of it strengthening the family in its difficult time.”

Ziv Medical Center in Safed reported that Mira Ayalon was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her wounds.

ירי הנ״ט לכפר יובל: נקבע מותה של מירה איילון, אימו של ברק ז״ל שנהרג גם בפגיעה הישירה. יהי זכרם ברוךhttps://t.co/kGUyEy4sMH | @guyvaron pic.twitter.com/qm6R2WfF92 — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) January 14, 2024

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the late Mira Ayalon. who was hit today in the afternoon by two anti-tank missiles that were fired into her home. We, the emergency squad, the settlement administration and the council bow our heads at her death. A separate announcement will be made regarding the funeral date,” the village of Yuval said in a statement.

According to the military, the attack on Yuval was one of several on northern communities throughout the day. Fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military targets in Lebanon and were continuing to do so.

לפני זמן קצר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו שתי תשתיות טרור, מפקדה מבצעית ומטרה צבאית אחת של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון.



במהלך היום זוהו מספר שיגורים משטח לבנון לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל במרחב היישובים משגב עם וגורן שנפלו בשטחים פתוחים>> pic.twitter.com/0h7xscFF0B — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 14, 2024

Five IDF soldiers were wounded overnight Saturday during an exchange of fire with a terrorist squad that crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

Three terrorists were killed during the battle, which occurred while an IDF unit was patrolling the Mount Dov area at the northern end of the Golan Heights on the border with Lebanon.

Documentation from the incident in the Mount Dov area. Credit: IDF.

The wounded soldiers were admitted to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, three with light injuries and two in good-to-moderate condition.

During the battle, the IDF fired artillery and mortars into the area.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Mis al Jabal and Kfar Yarin. Other areas were also struck by Israeli forces.

Several projectiles were also fired from Lebanon towards Israel, hitting an open area. Israeli forces attacked the source of the attacks.

Hezbollah has been waging a low-intensity cross-border conflict with Israel in support of Hamas since Oct. 7, with daily missile and drone attacks and Israeli responses.

“Hezbollah has chosen to act as a ‘Hamas shield’ in Iran’s mission, and we are exacting an ever-increasing price from it. Anyone who conditions a cessation of friction in the north on the end of fighting in the Gaza Strip will pay ever-increasing prices. So it was, so it will be in the future. The security reality in the north is already taking shape these days,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Saturday.

“We are keeping the Radwan terrorists [Hezbollah’s Radwan Force] away from the border and damaging Hezbollah’s capabilities that it has built up over the years. We operate freely in Lebanon’s airspace and attack any threat we detect. The South Lebanon region is a combat zone, and it will remain so as long as Hezbollah operates from it. Hezbollah may turn the entire country of Lebanon into a combat zone, this will have a heavy price,” Halevi continued.

“We are prepared for war even today, and are constantly improving our capabilities. We are committed to changing the security situation, in such a way that will allow the residents to return to their homes in complete safety—in the north and the south.”

On Sunday afternoon, in a speech marking one week since the death of Jawad al-Tawil, a senior Radwan Force commander, in an alleged Israeli airstrike, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah charged that the Jewish state has yet to achieve “any of its declared and undeclared goals” in its operation against Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel was not able to destroy the resistance, not even the Hamas government. All the areas that were evacuated in the north of the Gaza Strip are currently managed by the Hamas government,” claimed Nasrallah.