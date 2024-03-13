HOD Dallas shines at United Hatzalah fundraiser at Cantoni

Amy Korenvaes, Boris Gremont, Lowell Michelson. Gavriel Friedson, director of International Emergency Management and global ambassador of United Hatzalah; Harlan and Amy Korenvaes; Marcey Silber, Texas regional director of United Hatzalah. Mervyn and Linda Sacher of Neuhaus Café. The Hebrew Order of David Shimon Peres Lodge fundraiser that honored Amy Korenvaes and benefited United Hatzalah was held at Cantoni. Photos: Submitted by Boris Gremont

The Hebrew Order of David Lodge Shimon Peres in Dallas sponsored an event to honor Amy Korenvaes for her tireless and dedicated contribution to United Hatzalah on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Cantoni. More than 100 people were in attendance and saw HOD in action.

Simcha Catering, guided by the expert hand of Lowell Michelson, provided a delicious presentation of food options from four countries — sushi from Japan, Asian, Israeli and All-American — deliciously tantalizing, as always. Even the signature drinks were themed in United Hatzalah’s signature color — orange.

Gary Bonner, a past president of HOD, served as master of ceremonies. Boris Gremont produced a video of the work the HOD organization does around the world. Among the chesed projects are collecting hair from hair salons to make into wigs for cancer-ridden patients; Aishel House; Bikkur Cholim meal deliveries to patients and their families; laying gravestones for unmarked Jewish graves; raising $220,000 for United Hatzalah 10 days after Oct. 7; and raising $360,000 for Birthright last year.

Gavriel Friedson, director of International Emergency Management and global ambassador of United Hatzalah, showed a video and shared experiences and the work done on Oct. 7 in Israel. (The average United Hatzalah response time from when they receive an emergency call to the time their medics are onsite is 90 seconds.)

The Woman of Valor Award was given to Korenvaes. A menorah inscribed by HOD in her honor was presented to her at the event.

HOD’s fundraising goal was to raise sufficient funds, $36,000, to buy one Ambucycle, an ambulance on a motorcycle that delivers critical medical help on demand to anyone who needs it — Jew, Arab Israeli, Bedouin or Palestinian.

HOD is on track for raising funds for two Ambucycles.

The committee members who put this event together in record short time were the HOD members: Lowell Michelson, Community Service chair; Boris Gremont, senior trustee; Mark Gardner, fundraising chair; and Ted Solomon, vice president.

Sponsors included Neuhaus Café; Cantoni; and two HOD members, Wayne Feldman and Ted Solomon.

HOD Shimon Peres Lodge reports that this was its most successful fundraiser to date. It was an elegant evening and enjoyed rave reviews from participants, coordinators said. “We can all be proud of the effort,” said Lowell Michelson.