Hollywood stars join new campaign against Jew-hatred

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. (Photo: Thomas Wolf/www.foto-tw.de via Wikimedia Commons)

“Standing up to antisemitism is not political.”

By Inbal Chiat at JNS Staff

January 24, 2024

(JNS) — In the wake of the global rise of antisemitism, a new campaign against Jew-hatred launched Tuesday with the participation of influential Jewish and non-Jewish celebrities, athletes and opinion makers.

The project, named “New Year, New Voices,” which has already launched several videos on social media, includes model Cindy Crawford, actresses Connie Britton, Ginnifer Goodwin, Debra Messing, Jennifer Morrison, Jaimie Alexander, Rebecca Gayheart and Emmanuelle Chriqui, singers Lance Bass and Montana Tucker, actors David Arquette, Brett Gelman and Kevin Weisman, TV personality Colton Underwood, actor and singer Bryan Greenberg; gymnast Nia Dennis, former basketball player Zach Randolph, entrepreneur Scooter Braun, DJ Caroline D’Amore and others.

In a video posted on Instagram, uploaded with the description “We have a powerful flow of new influential voices joining us in solidarity,” the celebrities say, “It’s a new year with new voices joining us every day” to stand against antisemitism.

Campaign founder Samantha Ettus told CNN, “We have to stop antisemitism in its tracks and the only way to do that is to show people that it’s not just the same Jewish influencers over and over again; We’re not the only ones speaking out.

“Propaganda has made people think that standing up to antisemitism is political—and it’s not. It is just as acceptable to stand up against antisemitism as it is any form of hate towards any ethnic group. There is a lack of comfort or advocacy in the Hollywood community for the Jews. We have become this population that people are afraid to stand up for, and this campaign is trying to change that.”

In October, hundreds of Hollywood celebrities called on President Joe Biden to “not rest” until all the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization are free.

The signatories include Madonna, Chris Rock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot, Jack Black, Isla Fisher, Jerry Seinfeld, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Courtney Cox, Jessica Biel, Orlando Bloom, Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Brooke Shields and Chelsea Handler.

In an open letter, the stars praised Biden for his “unshakable moral conviction, leadership, and support for the Jewish people, who have been terrorized by Hamas since the group’s founding over 35 years ago, and for the Palestinians, who have also been terrorized, oppressed and victimized by Hamas for the last 17 years that the group has been governing Gaza.

“We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace,” the letter reads. “Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages.”

In a separate initiative, more than 300 musicians from across the globe will record a rendition of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” in a show of solidarity with Israel, including artists from the United States, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Chile, Germany and the Netherlands.

The project, titled “Bring Them Home,” is led by Israel’s Koolulam social-musical initiative that works to foster unity through mass-singing events.

Some 700 Hollywood entertainment professionals previously signed an open letter expressing unconditional backing for Israel’s war against terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor and film producer Michael Douglas and actress Gal Gadot are just a few of those behind the missive, posted by the Creative Community for Peace, a California-based organization founded in 2011 that works to counter antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the entertainment industry.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’s actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere,” said that letter of Hamas.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.