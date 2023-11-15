Honorable Menschen

Letters as Sweet as Lemon Aide

A letter for an IDF solider from an 8-year-old artist submitted to the Lemon Aide Society’s letter writing drive.

By Corinne Baum

Small, but mighty! A group of teens and tweens from the Dallas metroplex are determined to make a difference in the war effort. 17 girls from the Lemon Aide Society, a local leadership and service learning club for young women, came together and created a letter writing campaign for soldiers in the IDF.

Members of the Lemon Aide Society at a letter writing event on Oct. 16, 2023. Lemon Aides hard at work for their letter-writing campaign. The girls have gotten donations from across the DFW metroplex.

This group of youngsters aren’t just writing letters, however; they’re leading the way for other kids who want to make a difference.

“I am not Jewish, but when I was talking to my friends about what was going on in Israel, it made me want to do something to help,” said project leader Sophia Meyers in an email. “Together we came up with the idea that we want to provide a way for kids to help…”

To reach their goal of 2,000 letters, the girls have asked friends, family and community members to submit letters or artwork. If you’d like to submit a letter or schedule a drop-off, email admin@lemonaidesociety.org. Donations will be accepted for the foreseeable future.

—Submitted by

The Lemon Aide Society