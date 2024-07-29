IAF hits 35 terror targets in Gaza as Rafah, Khan Younis ops continue

Israeli forces during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, July 2024. Credit: IDF.

Among the strike targets were armed cells, Hamas infrastructure and buildings rigged with explosives.

JNS Staff Report

July 29, 2024

Israeli fighter jets and drones struck 35 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as troops continued operations in the former Hamas strongholds of Rafah and Khan Younis.

The IAF hit armed terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure and buildings rigged with explosives.

צוותי הקרב של חטיבות גבעתי ו-401 בפיקוד אוגדה 162 נלחמים במרחב רפיח.

הכוחות חיסלו ביממה האחרונה מספר מחבלים בהיתקלויות פנים אל פנים ובתקיפות כלי טיס של חיל האוויר.



צוותי הקרב של חטיבות 7 והצנחנים בפיקוד אוגדה 98 ממשיכים להילחם בח'אן יונס >> pic.twitter.com/KA096ADGEm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, another round of ceasefire negotiations took place in Rome on Sunday with the participation of Mossad chief David Barnea.

CIA director Bill Burns, the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel also reportedly took part in the negotiations.

The summit came a day after Jerusalem reportedly delivered an updated ceasefire proposal to the United States.

According to an Axios report, Jerusalem is demanding a foreign mechanism to ensure that terrorists and weapons cannot move from the southern Gaza Strip to the north of the territory, changes to redeployment of Israeli forces in the first phase of the agreement, as well as that the Israeli military remain in control of the 8.7-mile Gaza-Egypt border area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, during this stage.