IDF displays arms, plans, torture manuals collected from Hamas terrorists

Hamas weaponry confiscated and displayed by the Israel Defense Forces, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo: IDF

Among the documents collected were detailed attack orders against communities near the Gaza Strip, including planned atrocities.

JNS Staff Report

(JNS) The Israel Defense Forces displayed a large amount of weaponry, documents and sensitive material on Sunday that it had confiscated from Hamas terrorists, who penetrated into Israel a week ago.

The cache included bombs, rocket-propelled grenades, launchers and explosive charges, with just 10% of the recovered weapons put on display, per the IDF.

The Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, which collected the weaponry and explosives, also identified explosive devices, grenades, weapons and land mines saturating communities near the Gaza Strip.

“All of these were used last Saturday against innocent civilians,” said a commander of the Weapons Research Institute, whose name was not given.

Israeli forces also found a breakdown of the combat doctrine used by the Hamas terrorists. “The documents contained coordination actions, stages of attack and code words,” per the IDF.

In Israel, soldiers from the 202nd Battalion found the body of a Hamas terrorist, who had a detailed plan to attack Kibbutz Alumim.

Hamas documents confiscated by the Israel Defense Forces, Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: IDF.

Another document detailed the treatment and abduction of civilians from communities near the Gaza Strip

Israeli President Isaac Herzog held up the manual in an interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, on Sunday. “This was found on the body of one of the terrorists, this is a booklet,” Herzog said, “an instruction guide. How to go into civilian areas, into a kibbutz, a city, a moshav, how to break in.”

The manual detailed what Hamas terrorists were to do when they found civilians. “It says exactly how to torture them. How to abduct them. How to kidnap them,” Herzog said.

The materials were transferred for processing to the Military Intelligence Directorate’s division of document collection and technological gathering, which is investigating items gathered from Hamas terrorists during the war.

The division sorts, catalogs, translates and distributes the items to all the directorate’s intelligence, collection and field units, per the IDF.