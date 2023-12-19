IDF drills for Oct. 7-type attack in Judea and Samaria

Israeli reserve soldiers take part in a war drill in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The exercise was one of various scenarios the IDF is preparing for in Judea and Samaria following the invasion by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip.

JNS Staff Report

December 19, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces this week carried out a drill simulating an Oct. 7-style attack in Judea and Samaria and northern border communities, according to Israeli media reports.

The exercise was one of various scenarios the IDF is preparing for in Judea and Samaria following the invasion by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, in which 1,200 mostly civilians were murdered, thousands more wounded and 240 people kidnapped.

IDF released report on capture of Nahal Oz base

A Channel 12 report on Monday highlighted findings from an IDF report on the capture by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 of the Nahal Oz military post near the Gaza border, during which 66 Israeli soldiers were killed.

According to the IDF, on the morning of the attack some 3,000 terrorists penetrated the border fence in 29 places. Some 600 to 1,000 terrorists entered the Nahal Oz sector, which includes the communities of Re’im, Be’eri and Kfar Aza. In total, about 170 terrorists arrived at Nahal Oz, where 25 soldiers were posted.

The terrorists used toxic gas against IDF spotters stationed at the base, with only seven out of 22 soldiers managing to escape through a window in the base’s command center.

1,300-plus terror attacks in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian terrorists in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley have escalated their campaign against Israeli civilians and security forces in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev, data published by Channel 14 News on Dec. 11 shows.

In the nine weeks since Hamas launched its cross-border attack from the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster counted 1,388 attacks in Judea and Samaria, including 569 stonings, 287 attacks with explosives, 143 fire-bombings and 70 shootings.

Three Israelis—a civilian, a soldier and a Border Police officer—have been murdered in Judea and Samaria since Oct. 7. In addition, at least 52 Israelis sustained injuries, according to Channel 14.

At least 15 members of the security forces were wounded during counterterrorism raids in Judea and Samaria, while one Israeli was moderately injured as he neutralized a Palestinian terrorist.

Since the beginning of the war, 2,200 terror suspects have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, 1,190 of whom are associated with Hamas.