IDF hits 200 targets in Gaza; Troops uncover tunnel shaft in mosque

Israeli soldiers during the Gaza ground operation, Nov. 13, 2023 (Photo: IDF)

Israeli incubators being transferred to Shifa Hospital • Two more IDF soldiers killed in Gaza • Two soldiers seriously wounded on the Lebanon border.

By Joshua Marks

November 14, 2023

The Israeli Air Force has struck 200 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, including terrorist operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and operational command centers, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Overnight Monday, Israeli naval forces struck a facility used by Hamas naval forces for training and weapons storage.

Israeli forces operating on the ground in Gaza also uncovered a tunnel shaft in a mosque, the IDF said on Tuesday.

בפעילות קרקעית של לוחמי סיירת חטיבת הנגב, לוחמי סיירת גבעתי במילואים, חשפה היחידה פיר מנהרה הממוקם במסגד.

כוחות קרקעים הכווינו מטוסי ומסוקי קרב שתקפו חוליית נ"ט שירו לעברם >> pic.twitter.com/k2W3jJZjvb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

בשעות הלילה, תקפו כוחות זרוע הים מחנה צבאי ששימש את המערך הימי של ארגון הטרור חמאס, למטרות אימונים ולאחסון אמצעי לחימה pic.twitter.com/TgqSSVw0w9 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

Israel transfers incubators to Shifa Hospital

Also on Tuesday, the IDF announced the start of an “extensive” effort to transfer incubators to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

“The pediatric ward at Shifa Hospital needs assistance. Israel is ready to assist. We made a formal offer to health officials in Gaza to transfer incubators into the Gaza Strip to assist the pediatric ward of Shifa Hospital,” said Shani Sasson, spokeswoman for Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“Extensive efforts are underway to insure that these incubators… can reach babies in Gaza without delay. Our war is against Hamas and not the people of Gaza,” said Sasson.

We are doing everything we can to minimize harm to civilians, assist in evacuation, and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food.



The IDF published a recording of a phone call between a senior officer from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) and the director general of Shifa regarding the transfer of the incubators.

בעקבות הצעת צה"ל לסיוע הומניטרי למנהל ביה"ח שיפאא׳, יזם צה"ל באמצעות מתאם פעולות הממשלה בשטחים מאמץ הומניטרי לתיאום העברת אינקובטורים מבית חולים בישראל לבית החולים שיפאא׳ ברצועת עזה >> pic.twitter.com/d3E7yQUai2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

Hamas prevented a previous attempt by the IDF to supply fuel to the hospital, which is the largest medical center in the Gaza Strip.

As Israeli forces close in on what the IDF says is a Hamas headquarters under the hospital, the Israeli military has established a safe evacuation route from the facility.

In recent weeks, the Israeli military has provided extensive evidence that Hamas bases its military activities in civilian sites such as hospitals, mosques and schools.

On Monday, the IDF released a six-minute video featuring IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari walking through an underground tunnel connected to Rantisi Hospital. According to the IDF, the tunnel is one of many used by Hamas terrorists to hide, prepare for attacks and, in this case, hold Israeli hostages.

Signs showed that the terror group had kept hostages in the basement of Rantisi Hospital, alongside a variety of explosives.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Israel and Hamas are working on a deal for the release of up to 70 women and children hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel and a five-day truce.

Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

The IDF on Tuesday published the names of two more soldiers killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sgt. Roee Marom, 21, of Ra’anana, was a squad commander in the 906th battalion of the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders, also known as the Bislamach Brigade.

Staff Sgt. Roee Marom, 21, of Ra’anana (Photo: IDF)

Raz Abulafia, 27, from Rishpon, was a soldier in the 6863rd battalion of the 12th Negev Brigade.

Raz Abulafia, 27, from Rishpon (Photo: IDF)

At least 50 soldiers have been killed in action in Gaza and at the Lebanon border since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27; 365 Israeli soldiers have died since the war started.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip continue to fire rockets at Israel on a daily basis; two people were wounded by a rocket in Ashkelon on Tuesday.

The Magen David Adom emergency services reported that two men in their 30s were in light condition. They were treated on the scene before being transported to Barzilai Medical Center. Two others were treated at the scene for shock.

Rocket alarms were also reported on Tuesday afternoon in communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, following sirens in the morning hours. Red alerts were also reported in Eilat and in northern Israel in the afternoon.

More than 9,500 rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians since Oct. 7.

IDF hits Hezbollah sites in response to rocket launches

Meanwhile, escalations continue on the northern front, with the IDF reporting that on Monday night rocket launches were identified from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Kibbutz Malkia in northern Israel.

Israel’s aerial defense array intercepted one rocket and the others fell in open areas, according to the military.

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including operational command centers, in response to the launches.

On Tuesday, IDF air defenses intercepted a “suspicious target” off the coast of Akko.

No sirens sounded in the northern city as the target was not deemed a threat to the population.

It was cleared for publication that the two people injured on Monday by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon towards the area of Netu’a, a moshav near the border, were IDF soldiers who were seriously wounded.