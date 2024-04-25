IDF: Mass grave in Khan Yunis dug by Gazans

Palestinians unload medical aid from a truck at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 23, 2023.

(Photo: Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

The Israeli military shared a video of Palestinians digging the grave months ago.

JNS Staff Report

April 25, 2024

Israel said on Wednesday that it was not responsible for a mass grave unearthed at the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, providing video evidence that Gazans dug the burial site.

“Misinformation is circulating regarding a mass grave that was discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. The grave in question was dug—by Gazans—a few months ago. This fact is corroborated by social media documentation uploaded by Gazans at the time of the burial, as seen in the video below,” IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. (S.) Nadav Shoshani tweeted.

“Any attempt to blame Israel for burying civilians in mass graves is categorically false and a mere example of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing Israel,” he added.

The White House weighed in on Wednesday, saying that it seeks answers to the mass graves.

“We want answers. We want to see this thoroughly and transparently investigated,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.