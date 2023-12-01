IDF resumes combat in Gaza after Hamas violates ceasefire

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Oct. 10, 2023

(Photo: Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

The Israeli military was conducting a wave of airstrikes after Palestinian terrorists fired rockets at the Jewish state.

By Charles Bybelezer

December 1, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after Hamas broke a week-long ceasefire by firing rockets at the Jewish state.

The military said it was conducting a wave of airstrikes across the coastal enclave.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza,” the military said.

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory.



The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

Terrorists fired a rocket from Gaza at about 6 a.m., which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system.

An hour later, several projectiles were again fired at the Jewish state, setting off sirens in Kibbutz Holit. The rockets landed in open areas, causing no injuries or damages.

Alarms continued to blare across southern Israel throughout the morning.

Five IDF soldiers were wounded by a mortar that struck near the southern community of Nirim, according to Israeli media. Three of the soldiers were in moderate condition, while the others were lightly hurt.

Another rocket launched from Gaza caused property damage in Kibbutz Mefalsim, local authorities said. There were no injuries reported.

Communities along the Gaza border have largely been evacuated due to the conflict.

The IDF on Friday published a map splitting Gaza into scores of small areas, which will be used to notify Palestinian civilians of active combat zones.

“The IDF is operating forcefully against terror organizations, while making great efforts to protect civilians,” the military said in a message to Gaza residents.

“The people of Gaza are not our enemies. For this reason, the IDF is leading controlled and specific evacuations in order to remove them as much as possible from areas of combat,” it added.

The military also reportedly dropped flyers in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza calling on residents to evacuate to the border region with Egypt.

Hamas had not provided Israel with a list of hostages to be freed on Friday by the agreed 7 a.m. deadline, indicating the terror group did not intend to extend the ceasefire deal.

“The terrorist organization Hamas-ISIS violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all kidnapped women and fired rockets at Israel,” according to a Friday statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

“Amid the return to combat, we stress the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war: Releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again pose a threat the people of Israel,” added the statement.

Eight Israeli hostages were released from Gaza on Thursday, the seventh day of a truce that went into effect on Nov. 24. Overall, 81 Israelis were freed along with 23 Thais and one Filipino during the lull in hostilities.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed “deep regret” at the resumption of “Israeli aggression against Gaza,” while noting that talks were ongoing to renew the truce.

“The continued bombing of the Gaza Strip in the first hours after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip,” said the ministry.

“The State of Qatar reiterates its condemnation of all forms of targeting civilians,” it added.

Statement |Qatar expresses its deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression against Gaza following the end of the humanitarian pause #MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/4C2ckADDtO — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) December 1, 2023

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that the military had “insisted” on carrying out the ceasefire-for-hostages arrangement with Hamas.

“The IDF is ready to resume the fighting. We are prepared to attack at any hour, tonight as well,” warned Hagari.

Also Thursday, Hamas terror chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar threatened to continue Palestinian efforts to massacre Israelis.

“The leaders of the occupation [Israel] should know, Oct. 7 was just a rehearsal,” stated Sinwar, according to the Maariv newspaper.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to the Strip as hostages.