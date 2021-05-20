IDF soldiers thwart terror attack in Hebron
Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the city of Hebron in Judea and Samaria on May 12, 2021. Photo by Wissam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

The suspect, apparently a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed when the explosives he was carrying detonated.

(JNS) Israeli soldiers thwarted a terrorist attack on Tuesday afternoon in the Jewish community of Hebron, the military said in a statement.

The suspect, who was armed with a “Carlo” submachine gun, a knife and explosives, arrived in a vehicle from the direction of Hebron’s Abu Sneineh neighborhood, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“The terrorist, who apparently belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, tried to ‘pull’ soldiers [towards him] by throwing firebombs at them, with the aim of detonating the explosives he was carrying,” said IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman.

The Israeli forces initiated a standard arrest procedure, ultimately opening fire at the suspect. The explosives he was carrying detonated, killing him, said the IDF. No Israeli casualties were reported.

