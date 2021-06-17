In bipartisan vote, Texas adopts IHRA definition to define anti-Jewish acts

Photo:Office of Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott,front row, center, signed HB3257 into law Wednesday June 16, 2021.The legislation adopts the the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism to interpret anti-Jewish acts and establishes a Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission. Gov. Abbott is joined on the front row by, from left, Reps. Tan Parker, Phil King, Craig Goldman, and Charles “Doc” Anderson. Many dignitaries and Jewish community leaders from across Texas were in attendance.

By Faygie Holt

(JNS) With the support of its governor and state legislators, Texas has become the first U.S. state to fully utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism to interpret anti-Jewish acts.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure on Wednesday, part of HB3257 that establishes a Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission.

Among the commission’s work will be producing a biennial study of antiSemitism in the Lone Star State with the IHRA definition as a guide. That definition has been passed by numerous cities and countries in recent months and is believed to be the most comprehensive explanation of what constitutes modern-day antisemitism.

“Antisemitism has no place in Texas, and we have a duty to combat it whenever and however it arises,” said Abbott. “That is why I am proud to sign House Bill 3257 into law, which will create the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Committee, and bolster our efforts to eradicate antisemitism in the Lone Star State.”

Joining the governor for the signing were members of the Texas legislature who championed the bill, including State Reps. Phil King, Craig Goldman, Tan Parker and Charles “Doc” Anderson; leaders of the state’s Jewish community; representatives from the Israel National Defense College; and Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Gilad Katz. In a Twitter post, Katz praised Gov. Abbott and the Texas government, noting that this legislation was important to both Israel and the Jewish community.

Photo:Office of Gov. Greg Abbott

Israel Consul General to the Southwest Gilad Katz congratulates Texas Governor Greg Abbott on HB3257 Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Also in attendance were Randy Czarlinsky, the Houston director of the American Jewish Committee, and AJC Dallas Director Joel Schwitzer.

Czarlinsky recalled that during the AJC’s International Holocaust Remembrance Observance in January 2020 at the State Capitol with the Texas Consular Corps in attendance, Abbott “declared that the Texas Legislature would adopt the international definition on antisemitism during its next session. The 18-month process concluded today with the governor signing the bipartisan legislation that was passed unanimously in the Texas House and Texas Senate.”

“The use of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism to guide a state-mandated biennial study will help ensure Texas remains a leader in combating antisemitism,” said Schwitzer. “Given the sharp uptick in antisemitism across America, we are gratified that this legislation has received overwhelmingly bipartisan support.”

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also lauded Abbott and the Texas Legislature for the measure.

“Texas, whose Senate and House of Representatives approved the legislation with nearly unanimous bipartisan support (no legislators voted against the bills), sets an example for the rest of the country by joining the growing global coalition of countries, major cities and institutions that have rallied behind this key instrument in addressing the urgent threat of antisemitism,” said the letter signed by Conference chair Dianne Lob; William Daroff, CEO; and vice chair Malcolm Hoenlein. “It is essential to define antisemitism in order to combat it successfully.”