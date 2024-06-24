In meeting with Gallant, Blinken reaffirms US ‘ironclad commitment to Israel’s security’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2024. Photo: Mark Stewart/U.S. State Department

“We are discussing a variety of issues,” said the Israeli defense minister with the goal to “reach agreements and solve issues.”

JNS Staff Report

June 24, 2024

During a meeting in Washington on Monday with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to Israeli security, according to a U.S. readout of the meeting.

The officials “discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people,” Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesman stated.

Blinken also “emphasized the need to take additional steps to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza and deliver assistance throughout Gaza in full coordination with the United Nations,” and “underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes,” Miller stated.

Earlier in the day, Gallant called his plans to meet with two top U.S. officials “extremely important and impactful on the future of the war in Gaza and our ability to achieve the goals of the war.”

Prior to his meeting with U.S. officials, including CIA director William Burns, Gallant stated in Hebrew that he planned to “discuss the hostage issue,” which he has been dealing with since the first day of the war.

“I would like to emphasize that it is Israel’s primary commitment to return the hostages, with no exception, to their families and homes,” he said.

Gallant described the upcoming meeting with Blinken as “critical” and said, “among other topics, we will discuss the transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza and its impact on the region, including vis-à-vis Lebanon and other areas.”

Gallant was also scheduled to speak with White House senior advisor Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

“We are discussing a variety of issues,” said the defense minister, noting that like in prior meetings, the goal is to “reach agreements and solve issues,” even when the challenges are formidable. “And I am sure this will be true this time as well.”