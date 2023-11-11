Israel revises Oct. 7 death toll to 1,200

The forensic center at the IDF’s Shura Base near Ramla, where hundreds of corpses have arrived since the start of the war with Hamas in Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2023

Photo: Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Officials believe that most of the bodies yet to be identified belong to Hamas terrorists.

JNS Staff Report

November 11, 2023

Israeli authorities on Friday revised the death toll from Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre down from 1,400 to approximately 1,200 fatalities.

The updated figure was made public after the identification of most of the bodies was completed, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster said.

Hamas murdered at least 843 civilians and some 350 Israel Defense Forces soldiers, per Kan News.

Jerusalem did not provide a reason for the revised figures.

However, officials believe that most of the bodies yet to be identified belong to Hamas terrorists, the broadcaster reported.

Thousands of Palestinian terrorists launched a multi-pronged attack from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, which included the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of the Jewish state by land, sea and air.

The terrorists butchered men, women, children, the elderly, the disabled and even babies—some were decapitated while others were raped or burned alive.

According to the most recent Health Ministry update, 342 people remain hospitalized in Israel, of whom 51 are in serious condition.

Hamas also took over 240 people as hostages to the Gaza Strip.