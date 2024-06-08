Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza

Troops from the IDF’s 98th Division operating in Jabalia, the northern Gaza Strip, May 2024. Photo: IDF

During a “complex” daytime operation in Nuseirat, Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were recovered.

By Charles Bylezer

June 8, 2024

(JNS) Israeli forces on Saturday rescued four hostages from two separate locations in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

During a “complex” IDF/Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) daytime operation in the heart of a crowded residential neighborhood, the forces recovered from Hamas captivity Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

All four were abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Supernova music festival during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Argamani, who was five days short of her 26th birthday when she was kidnapped, was being kept in a different location in the Nuseirat camp than the three men when they were rescued.

Noa Argamani being taken into captivity. Source: Screenshot

A fighter from the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit was badly wounded during the rescue operation.

The freed hostages are in good medical condition and being monitored at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan’s Tel Hashomer neighborhood.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a recording of a phone conversation between him and Argamani.

“How do you feel?” asked the premier.

“I’m very excited,” replied Argamani. “I haven’t spoken Hebrew in such a long time.”

Added Netanyahu: “We did not give up on you for even one moment. I don’t know if you believed it, but we did and I’m happy that it’s become a reality.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was “overjoyed” to have the hostages home, adding that the military would “keep fighting” until every captive is returned.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, “Noa, Shlomi, Almog and Andrey: We waited for you, and we are still waiting for everyone. Everyone.”

He expressed appreciation to the security forces for the “bold and brave” operation, calling it “a great light in the terrible darkness.”

התרגשות גדולה עם קבלת הבשורות המשמחות.



נועה, שלומי, אלמוג ואנדריי. חיכינו לכם, ועדיין אנחנו מחכים לכולם. כולם.



הרבה הערכה לכוחות הבטחון על מבצע נועז ואמיץ במשימה העליונה להחזיר את החטופים הביתה. אור גדול בתוך החושך הנורא. pic.twitter.com/5ysNKolxcr — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 8, 2024

Israeli authorities also released footage of Argamani, who has become one of the most recognizable Israeli hostages, reuniting with her father after eight months in Hamas captivity.

Argamani’s mother, Liora, is hospitalized at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital with terminal brain cancer. Medical authorities were discussing whether Noa should be reunited with her mother at Ichilov Hospital, or alternatively, Liora was strong enough to visit Noa at Sheba Medical Center.

Breaking: Some of the first footage of Noa Argamani, kidnapped Israeli hostage for 8 months, returning home after IDF forces rescued her and 4 other hostages. 🇮🇱



May we bring them all home soon. pic.twitter.com/zjKq1cF7kx — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 8, 2024

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum released a statement praising the “heroic operation” to recover the four captives, describing the development as a “miraculous triumph.”

“Now, with the joy that is washing over Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas—the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial,” said the forum.

“We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too much,” it added.

Shortly after the news broke, footage of a lifeguard in Tel Aviv sharing the development amid rapturous applause from bathers went viral.

Tel Aviv beach an hour ago:



Israelis cheer and celebrate at the beach after the lifeguard informs of the rescue of 4 hostages.



Noa Argamani (25)

Almog Meir Jan (21)

Andrey Kozlov (27)

Shlomi Ziv (40)



They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba'… pic.twitter.com/ZjBKw1mVwH — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 8, 2024

On Monday, the IDF announced that four Israeli men, including dual British citizen Nadav Popplewell, who were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 died in captivity in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“IDF officials informed the families of Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper and Nadav Popplewell, who were brutally abducted to the Gaza Strip, that they are no longer alive and their bodies are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said.

Earlier Monday, the IDF announced that the corpse of Dolev Yehud, an Israeli paramedic murdered by Hamas terrorists during the assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, had been located inside the kibbutz grounds.

Last month, Israeli forces recovered the bodies of captives Shani Louk, 22, Amit Bouskila, 28, Ron Benjamin, 53, and Itzhak Gelerenter, 56, during an overnight operation in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also in May, Lior Rudaeff was declared dead exactly seven months after he was presumed to have been abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Days earlier, two more Israeli victims were declared dead—Elyakim Libman, 23, a security guard at the Supernova music festival presumed to have been taken hostage but whose body was found in Israeli territory, and Dror Or, 49, who was kidnapped to Gaza from Kibbutz Be’eri.