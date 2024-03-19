Israeli strikes reported near Damascus

Israel Air Force fighter jets. (Photo: Israeli Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

The attacks caused ‘material losses, according to Syrian state media.

JNS Staff Report

March 19, 2024

Israel carried out fresh airstrikes overnight Monday near Damascus, Syria, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

“At approximately 2:10 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside,” reported SANA, citing a Syrian military source.

The alleged Israeli strikes caused “material losses,” according to the Syrian report.

The attack marked the third day in a row that Israeli Air Force jets allegedly hit terror targets in the Damascus area.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, overnight IAF strikes on Sunday destroyed one of Hezbollah’s “most important strategic positions” in Syria. One of the warehouses that was targeted reportedly stored advanced anti-tank missiles and drones.

A day earlier, a Syrian soldier was injured during a series of strikes attributed to the Jewish state. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks targeted two or more sites in the Damascus Governorate, including a Syrian military weapons depot used by Hezbollah.

Last week, the Israel Defense Forces struck two Syrian army positions where Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists were operating.

The IDF has attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since Oct. 7. In response, Tehran has reportedly removed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers from Syria.

Israel has attacked hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent further Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges such strikes.