It’s ‘be. GAME’ time for the Aaron Family JCC

Photos: Jim Woods

In 2016, Bennett Glazer was among the community models of the Aaron Family JCC’s “be. the Look” event.

By Deb Silverthorn

The Aaron Family JCC (the “J” or Jewish Community Center) will host its “be. GAME” event beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

“Whenever we are together we are stronger, we are one and we are hopeful,” said Artie Allen, the J’s CEO. “This year the J has completed major projects including our destination pool and we just keep on keepin’ on. There are upcoming renovations to the fitness center and its locker rooms and we are embarking on a new dairy kitchen.”

Allen expressed his gratitude to the community for its support in these endeavors.

At the Aaron Family JCC’s 2019 “be. entertained” night out, supporters danced the night away.

The 2023 “be. GAME” night schedule will feature teams of Dallas’ own Jewish community celebrities competing for $1,000 prize donations to be made to community agencies of their choosing.

Frank Risch and Alan Shor will challenge one another with Jarrod Beck, Jay Ceitlin, Reuben Davidsohn, Angela Horowitz French, Linda Garner, Megan Hyman, Michael Newman, Julie Shrell and Dolores Staffin, the night’s Hollywood Squares stars. Mahra and Kevin Pailet will challenge Jody and Kyle Stein in a game of J Wordle.

The annual event, the J’s biggest fundraiser of the year, follows previous “be.” events of “be. together again,” “J City Limits,” “Game,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “the Voice” and “the Look.”

“One room, one people, one effort — it is all for our community,” said Karli Mizrahi, the JCC’s special events and hospitality director. “Everyone planning and participating, everyone who comes out or buys raffle tickets or makes an auction bid to support the J, helps us make it all happen.”

Together is always better and the Aaron Family JCC’s 2021 “be. together” party set the bar. On Saturday night, Nov. 4, 2023, the J’s “be.” returns with a game night to remember.

In addition to the contest festivities, the evening will host dancing to the music of Dallas’ DJ Craniac and an open bar and dinner catered by Simcha Catering. Prizes for the event’s raffle include a $5,000 Visa gift card. The auction, which opens online Sunday, Oct. 29, will feature items including tickets to sporting events, travel lodging, jewelry, children’s items, activities, food tastings, restaurant gift cards and more.

“We’ve been working on this event for almost a year and we can’t wait to ‘be.’ with one another,” said David Friedman, board chair of the J and chair of the evening’s festivities with Susan Bendalin, Anita Chanon, Angela Horowitz French, Marlo Kane, Lisa Lieberman, Jolie Newman, Pam Pluss, Lauren Savariego, Karen Weinreb and Lauren Zlotky. “Our committee has been so dedicated to the evening’s success and Karli is exquisite. She’s helped us, as she always does, by just knocking it out of the park.

“Everyone on stage is a friend to our community. The food, music, drinks and togetherness,” said Friedman, “along with the fundraising for the J, which we all care about, promise a great night.”

For more details, to RSVP or to purchase raffle tickets, visit jccdallas.org/special-events/be.