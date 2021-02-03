It’s official: The Legacy Midtown Park is open

Photo: Courtesy The Legacy Midtown Park

Robert and Suzann Dutton, sign their final paperwork Friday, Jan. 29. They will be the first to move into The Legacy Midtown Park Aaron Towers Independent Living building. John Falldine, executive director of The Legacy Midtown Park, is looking on.

The Aaron Towers Independent Living building debuts

Submitted Story

The Legacy Senior Communities (LSC) of Plano has completed construction of its newest senior living community, The Legacy Midtown Park, which offers 184 rental independent living apartment homes, 51 assisted living apartment homes, 36 memory support residences, and 54 private skilled nursing and rehabilitation suites.

The 12-acre, $186 million development broke ground in 2018, and marks its completion with the Aaron Towers Independent Living building, which received temporary certificate of occupancy in December 2020. “The new senior community will have capacity to serve over 500 residents and will create over 300 new jobs,” says Legacy Senior Communities CEO Melissa Orth. “We are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished, and completion amidst the pandemic gives us an even greater sense of accomplishment.”

“We are all extremely excited that our Independent Living building is now complete; it is the final phase we have all been waiting for,” says Carol Aaron, Legacy Midtown Park board chair and eponymous donor. “Our dream is to provide a wonderful lifestyle to Dallas seniors, and to extend our reach within the Dallas Jewish community, all of which is now a reality.”

Located in the heart of North Dallas, just north of Walnut Hill and east of Highway 75, the independent living residential towers, designed by local D2 Architecture with interiors by Austin-based StudioSix5, offer 40,000 square feet of amenities and common space, and house 184 expertly designed apartment homes ranging in size from 800-square-foot studios to over 2,600-square-foot penthouses. The urban, resort-style community is brimming with thoughtfully curated amenities: a 30-seat movie theater; aquatics center with indoor heated pool; fully equipped gym and aerobics studio; golf simulator; full-service salon, a 3,500-square-foot sanctuary and event venue; multiple dining and entertaining destinations including a fine-dining restaurant with private chef’s table, pub and lounge; casual dining bistro; outdoor amenities deck with bocce ball court; a dog park; and underground parking with car charging stations. Kosher options are available and there is a full kosher kitchen onsite. Residents can take advantage of the robust calendar of social events, recreational activities and religious programming.

“LMP will be a beautiful building, a great environment to live in,” says Midtown Park Executive Director John Falldine. “Our goal is to fulfill and exceed residents’ expectations by providing concierge-style service, love and attention each day from our team of caregivers and staff. Someone may choose LMP because it’s a beautiful place to live, but we also want them to love living here because they feel safe, secure and valued.”