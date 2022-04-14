Jack Ravech

Jack Lawrence Ravech, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 28, 2022. Jack was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Boston to Abraham and Evelyn (Levine) Ravech. After graduating high school, he attended MIT for two years before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Jack returned to Boston and finished his undergraduate education at Boston University. He went on to earn his master’s degree at Harvard Business School. After graduation, Jack began working for Tandy Corporation, moving to Fort Worth to work for their corporate headquarters and raise his family. Jack retired to Delray Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed the warm weather and pickle ball.

Jack was predeceased by his two brothers, Melvin and Sheldon Ravech.

He is survived by his son Jim (Kellie) Ravech and daughter Linda (Peter) Mesnik; grandchildren Lindsay (Chad) Moore, Michelle (Mitch) Kingston, Katherine Ravech, Amara Mesnik, Ben Mesnik and Lizzy Mesnik. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Aubree, Abbie Rose, Chase, KJ and Kohen; his sister-in-law Maxine Ravech; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.

Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Newton, Massachusetts. https://gscommunitycare.org/Donate.