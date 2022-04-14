Janet Mann

Janet (Sylvia Liberman Schaffer) Mann, a Dallas resident for 67 years, passed away, at her home, Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was 96 years young.

Janet was born in New York City in 1925. The family moved to California, where she met the love of her life, Eddy Mann. They moved to Dallas in 1954 to begin their dreams of having a family together. Family was everything to Janet and she believed raising her five children was her greatest accomplishment.

Janet’s full-time job of raising five children kept her busy, along with keeping the books of the family business. But Janet found time to volunteer at Presbyterian Hospital in Labor and Delivery, which she loved, including all forms of the arts as well. She enjoyed playing the piano and her signature score was “Rhapsody in Blue.” She was a very good artist and a golfer in her younger years. She was a member of B’nai B’rith Women, where she cultivated and enjoyed many friendships throughout the years and loved to party and entertain family and friends at her home. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El for many years and wanted to make sure her children had a meaningful Jewish education.

Janet always made time for family vacations and even some trips on her own with one of her kids, so travel was a wonderful addition to her lifelong journey. In her most recent years, she enjoyed the view from her bedroom, full of family photos, of the ducks and squirrels that surrounded her pool and garden. She always said that she “lived in paradise.” Her spirit, sense of humor and love of family resonated throughout her life. She was an inspiration to her family and friends. She will be missed and forever loved by all.

Janet is survived by her children Lynda Paris, Valerie Splaine, Karen Mann, Bonnie Mann and Alan Mann and daughter-in-law Paula Mann; grandchildren David Goren, Aaron Mare, Michael Mann, Adam Mann, Olivia Mann; and great-granddaughter Isabella Goren.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park/Sparkman Hillcrest on April 7.