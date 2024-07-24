JCC hosts 145th annual meeting

David Friedman, Ron Foxman, Artie Allen, the late Marty Golman, Jeff Seymour.

The Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas (AFJCC) hosted its 145th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 5. The Zale Auditorium was filled with more than 250 people in attendance to celebrate the past year successes of the J and to learn more about the vision for the upcoming year. The annual meeting co-chairs were Past Presidents Angela Horowitz French and Scott Cohen, who served as the meeting hosts, introducing honored guests, speakers and award-winners throughout the evening.

Artie Allen, CEO of the JCC, spoke about bringing people together with the many diverse programs that the J offers and how the J is a place for everyone, from early childhood to senior adults. He emphasized why people come to the J and that the J is where community is built. Allen also spoke about the importance of legacy in the community and tied that to the theme of the evening, Strength to Strength, Generation to Generation, L’dor V’dor.

David Friedman, board chair, spoke about the J’s recent accomplishments including the completion of the Haymann Family Aquatic Center and all its amenities, a kosher dairy kitchen and lobby renovations that include new flooring and a media wall. In closing, Friedman introduced the launch of the J’s first annual campaign coming this fall. The aim is to create awareness of and the need to continue all the opportunities the J has to offer.

The J’s highly coveted awards were given to a worthy group of leaders both young and seasoned.

The Hank Bodner Award (given to a youth athlete who displays exceptional sportsmanship and leadership): Aidan Stern

Sam Slusher Award (given to a senior adult who has had the most impact on the senior community): Marjorie Rosenberg

Laura Seymour Camp Impact Award (given to an individual who is dedicated and committed to the mission JCC camps): Gabby Ohayon

The Leader of the Year Award (given to an individual for their steadfast commitment and dedication to furthering board initiatives and volunteer efforts) Todd Chanon

Past President and Governance Chair Stuart Prescott concluded the meeting by installing the 2024-2025 new board members, vice presidents and Chair-elect Todd Chanon. The night concluded with an inspiring year-in-review video highlighting the programs, successes and people that make the J a place for everyone.