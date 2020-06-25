JCC reports employee with COVID-19

Staff Report

In an email to JCC members and stakeholders, JCC CEO Artie Allen announced Sunday, June 21, that an employee of the Health and Fitness Center had tested positive for COVID-19.

The JCC learned that the individual was ill from routine health screenings it conducts on its employees every day. Allen explained in the email:

“There are a few important notes related to this message. First, this individual had an elevated temperature upon arrival for work and exhibited no other symptoms. At that time, this individual was sent home and has not been back to the facility. Per the Dallas Department of Health and Human Services, all guidelines will be followed accordingly.”

Throughout its reopening process the JCC has undergone intensive cleaning everyday throughout the day and as a precaution has added an additional deep cleaning to the fitness center on Mondays through Thursdays when it has expanded hours.

The JCC launched its Phase I reopening Monday, May 18, in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan.

For the first phase, only the fitness floor was open and masks were required at all times while in the building. Hours were limited to Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the facility closed from noon to 1 p.m. every day for thorough cleaning.

On June 1, the JCC expanded to Phase II of its stepwise reopening in accordance with the governor’s Open Texas guidelines. In addition to the fitness floor, the indoor pool was opened as well as the tennis center. Hours for the fitness floor were expanded an additional hour by opening at 6 a.m. Masks were required from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the fitness center to accommodate members who felt more comfortable being in a mask-only environment.

The JCC began Phase III of its reopening Sunday, June 14.

The hours for Phase III which remain in effect are:

• Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Friday: 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sunday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

In addition, the areas or programs below reopened:

• Donsky Basketball Gyms

• Gymnastics Progra.m.ming

• Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy

• Group Fitness

• Personal Training

• Speedflex

• Outdoor Pool

At press time Tuesday, there were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported by the JCC and it is continuing with its Phase III operating hours. In addition, the fitness center is closed twice each day from 11 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Allen stressed that the top priority for the JCC is its community’s health and safety and communicating important information in as timely a manner as possible.

“The JCC has followed the guidance of local experts as it slowly reopens the facility. Changes to the plan will be made based on the latest Information available,” Allen said.

For detailed information on the JCC’s facility and COVID-19 protocols visit www.jccdallas.org.