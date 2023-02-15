Photo: Courtesy Aaron Family JCC

By Deb Silverthorn

The Aaron Family Jewish Community Center’s Senior EXPO will present street fair style from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in the J’s parking areas. It is open to the public at no cost. More than 60 vendors will provide information, education, giveaways, a complimentary kosher lunch and more.

“We’re back, back outdoors and back to help our community. It’s what we do and we’re thrilled to be doing it. Each of our community partners brings valuable information and support,” said Katharine Rubenstein, the J’s senior program director.

Vendors include those providing services of housing, medical and dental care, caregiving, transportation, insurance, nutrition and city-sponsored programs throughout the Dallas Metroplex.

The Legacy Senior Communities — The Legacy Midtown Park, The Legacy Willow Bend and The Legacy at Home — are back as title sponsors. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to serve both our residents and the community-at-large through The Legacy’s various entities,” said Dana Hanks, The Legacy Midtown Park’s sales director.

“The J’s Senior EXPO is a wonderful way to connect and for people to learn about what The Legacy offers as well as so many others. Besides that, it’s a terrific opportunity to socialize and reconnect with friends,” added Hanks.

Photo: Courtesy The Legacy Senior Communities

The Legacy Midtown Park’s Sales Director Dana Hanks, right, is shown with Marci Peters at a prior JCC Senior EXPO. Photo: Courtesy Aaron Family JCC

The JCC Senior EXPO returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16, 2023, at the J.

Zane Belyea, owner of Dallas Jewish Funerals, which serves those in Dallas and Houston, considers it an honor to participate.

“The Jewish connections are everything. Every day we are proud to be here for the people of our community, supporting families in the most difficult times. For us, preplanning and getting to know people at an event such as the J’s Senior EXPO are important. We want to help before sadness strikes, before the moments are more difficult and really, to help prepare for the economics as well,” said Belyea.

Businesses or individuals with services to support the 55-and-up community are invited to take part. The virtual directory of all vendors is posted to the J’s website and sent to more than 23,000 contacts: J members, affiliates and visitors.

“The Senior EXPO is one of our largest events all year. We are so happy to be back in person, to greet everyone, to catch up and to have people learn so much about so many great organizations and services,” said Artie Allen, the J’s CEO.

Allen encouraged folks to bring their families to the event. “This is a great event not just for our seniors but for the children of seniors and, really, anyone. We’re glad for everyone to come out to this party,” he said.

To view the online event and access the directory, visit

jccdallasseniorexpo.org. To register as a sponsor or vendor, email krubenstein@jccdallas.org or call 214-239-7115.