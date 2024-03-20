JCC’s Senior Expo March 26

Photos: Deb Silverthorn

More than 70 vendors will be present at the 2024 JCC Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

By Deb Silverthorn

The Senior Adult Department of the Aaron Family JCC invites seniors, their family members and caretaking professionals to its 2024 Senior Expo. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, more than 70 vendors will share their expertise, advice and connections in the JCC parking lot. The resource fair, which is free and open to the community, will provide entertainment by singer Tony Walsh and the J’s footlong hot dogs.

“We are glad to provide so many resources in one space. Among our presenters are representatives of senior living facilities, entertainment, health care, health insurance, legal support, real estate, funeral and hospice services,” said Lauren Chapman Kidd, the J’s senior adult program director. “We’ll also welcome a wide variety of community and government agencies that provide free or low-cost services and a number of Dallas Jewish community agencies.”

The Legacy Senior Communities, which includes The Legacy Willow Bend, The Legacy at Home and The Legacy Midtown Park, returns as Title Sponsor. Serving the community since 1953, The Legacy offers a full continuum of care: independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and rehab, in-home care and hospice.

“Our commitment for more than 70 years now is to continue to provide knowledge, our traditions and options for the purpose of sustaining the lifelong gift of tikkun olam, bettering our world,” said Faith Retsky, Jewish community liaison at The Legacy at Home/Senior Communities. “Partnering with the Aaron family JCC Senior Adult Department for the Senior Expo and so many other programs on their campus and ours allows The Legacy Senior Communities to share across our generations, l’dor v’dor, the values of respect, kindness and community.”

Hosting its Senior Expo since 2001, last year the Aaron Family JCC welcomed more than 500 guests to the event.

The event’s Premier Sponsor is Renee Elsner of Renee Cares, LLC. An independent insurance broker specializing in Medicare/Medicaid, vision, dental, hearing and hospital indemnity support, she is also certified to provide services for Affordable Care Act plans as well as plans for small group businesses. Elsner has provided services in the health care industry for more than 40 years; there is no fee for her consultations.

Elsner said, “So many older adults, and people of the J, have helped me not just in business but in welcoming me and I want to give back, to advise and to advocate where I can.”

The J is Elsner’s second home; she can often be found many times a week volunteering at meals, regular programs and special events as well as packaging up holiday gift bags. “If they need me, I’m there,” said Elsner, a regular at the J’s Senior Lunches, occasional weekend brunches, game days and more.

“This is one of the largest and most comprehensive senior fairs. It’s such an important event,” said Elsner, returning to the J’s Senior Expo for an eighth year. “I’m thrilled to sponsor the Expo, which helps the community learn from so many entities all the ins and outs of care and support.”

Participating vendors in the Senior Expo are included in an online directory hosted on its website.

For more than 20 years the J has been bringing together our senior community and those who care for and about them, with agencies and individuals who can make life easier, healthier and more complete.

“Our seniors are near and dear to our hearts. We are thrilled to provide such a bevy of resources,” said Carol Agronin, the J’s associate director and CFO. “Last year we had over 500 attendees and we look forward to welcoming them back and then some.

“This is a very special event,” Agronin said, “which highlights so many wonderful suppliers of information and support for those who we serve, literally through our meals, but also through our classes and programs throughout the year.”

For more information, or to access the vendor directory, visit tinyurl.com/JCC-Dallas-2024-Sr-Expo.