JCRC to host virtual Jewish Day at the State

Photos: Courtesy JCRC

2019 Day at the State group photo with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Jewish community members and organizations from throughout Texas will join for two days of education and advocacy March 23 and 24. The Jewish Communities Day at the State: Virtual Legislative Mission to Austin is organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC). The program is a communal effort to advocate and educate on issues important to the Jewish communities of Texas. This year’s partners are all Jewish Federations in Texas including the Jewish Federations of Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth & Tarrant County, Houston, San Antonio and its Jewish Community Relations Council.

“This event is important because it gives us the opportunity, as a collective, to show our state legislators that the Jewish community cares about issues that affect our Jewish and general communities, including services and care for our most vulnerable,” said Dawn Strauss, Jewish Communities Day at the State co-chair.

As with each year, the program will host remarks from Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. This year, the program will also feature two informative panels, featuring prominent legislators from both sides of the aisle, titled “Health Care Safety Net — COVID-19 and Beyond” and “How Texas is Addressing Antisemitism and Hate Crimes.” Harvey Kronberg, publisher of The Quorum Report and political commentator, will provide an overview of Texas’ 87th Legislative Session.

“Hosting the governor and lieutenant governor to address the Jewish community shows the strength of the JCRC and our community as a whole. We must stay engaged with our public officials because their work impacts all of us,” said Brent Rubin, Jewish Communities Day at the State co-chair.

The Jewish Communities Day at the State program is free to attend. For more information and to register for the program, visit jewishdallas.org/jcrc.