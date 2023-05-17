Jeanne Samuels, longtime editor/owner of Jewish Herald-Voice, dies

Jeanne Samuels

Jeanne Beulah Franklin Samuels’ family and friends said good-bye to their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend on Erev Shabbat, 22 Iyar 5783, Friday, May 12, 2023. Jeanne’s sweetheart of 67 years, Joseph W. Samuels, preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2011.

For the past 50 years, Jeanne (editor) and Joe (publisher) owned the Jewish Herald-Voice and Herald Publishing Company.

Jeanne was born in Casper, Wyoming, on Dec. 26, 1923, to Louis and Edith (Wadi) Franklin. Before Jeanne was a year old, the little family moved to Wichita Falls. In 1933, her father, a geologist, and her mom, a religious school teacher, relocated their family of six — with her siblings, Bob, Jack and Gay — to Houston.

Jeanne is survived by a loving family, all of whom she dearly cherished. Sister: Gay Vitemb Jacobs. Children: Marc (Maylee) Samuels, Maurene (Michael) Bencal and Vicki (Lawrence) Samuels Levy.

Grandchildren: Matthew (Kristy) Samuels; Benjamin (Hannah) Samuels; Caroline Samuels; Wendy Waterman; Daniel Waterman; Kimberly Bencal; Amy “Adina” Duke (Jesse Demartino); Michael (Colleen) Duke; David (Lan) Duke; Samuel Levy; Rebekah Levy.

Great-grandchildren: Cameron Samuels, Dylan Samuels; Marwa Boukraria, Claire Samuels; Noah Mark Waterman-Loil; Miles Bryant, Cole Bryant, Emmett Duke; Isabel Duke, Joseph Duke.

Jeanne also is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and dear friends who often became like family.

Jeanne’s funeral took place at Emanu El Memorial Park, Kagan-Rudy Chapel, in Houston, on May 17.

The full obituary appears in the May 18, 2023, edition of the Jewish Herald-Voice, in print and online at www.jhvonline.com.

In tribute to Jeanne’s lifelong commitment to family and community, contributions may be made to Jewish Children’s Regional Service, Morris and Tillie Samuels Fund (www.jcrs.org), P.O. Box 7368, Metairie, LA 70010 or the organization of your choice.