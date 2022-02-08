Jerry Skibell

Jerome Melvin Skibell (“Jerry”) passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, at the age of 76. Jerry grew up in Lubbock and was the son of Norma Glassman Skibell and Albert Skibell. He was one of four brothers and was a graduate of the 1964 class at Monterey High School. Jerry was a true Renaissance Man. He had discovered his passion and talent for art at a young age, and art became his lifelong hobby. For more than 35 years, Jerry’s contemporary artwork was shown in galleries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, Lubbock, Tyler, New York City, Santa Fe and many online and published sources. Jerry attended the University of Texas and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, and was a devout Longhorn fan. While at UT, Jerry was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and, true to Jerry’s character, he served as social chairman. Also at UT, Jerry met his sweetheart and love of his life, Joan Labovitz Skibell, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Jerry had a successful career in commercial real estate as an accomplished broker, developer and owner of Skibell Properties. Not only was Jerry a savvy businessman; he acquired, developed and designed multiple luxury residential subdivisions and built numerous retail shopping centers throughout Texas. Another passion of Jerry’s was his zest for fast cars; he was a Porsche enthusiast. Nothing made Jerry happier than having a scotch with his love, Joan, and watching the sunset on the deck of their North Dallas home.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009, and was subsequently involved with the Parkinson’s Voice Project (PVP), which helps to preserve the voices of those with Parkinson’s. Jerry made strong connections with his “Loud Crowd” group, and he was very appreciative of all the care and support from Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of the PVP, that enabled him to manage his battle with Parkinson’s all of these years. Jerry was a supportive congregant at Temple Emanu-El, to which he donated several works of his art. He was a devoted husband, caring father and grandfather, loving brother and a true friend to many. Jerry or “Dadoo” loved to entertain his four grandchildren in his art studio and let them make prints on his etching press.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bob Skibell.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Labovitz Skibell; son, Jeff Skibell (Ashley); daughter, Mandy Skibell Hanu (Sherman); brothers Charles Skibell (Sherril) and Sammy Skibell; and grandchildren, Michael and Kate Skibell, and Emily and Spencer Hanu.

Rabbi David Stern officiated at graveside funeral services on Feb. 8 at Sparkman/Hillcrest.

Donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Voice Project.