Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered Bond role

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrives for the Hollywood premiere of “Bullet Train” in Westwood, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022.

(Photo; DFree/Shutterstock)

The Briton has remained tight-lipped on the topic.

JNS Staff Report

March 19, 2024

Jewish British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond in the beloved spy movie franchise.

Speculation has been rife regarding who will take up the mantle of the fictional MI6 agent, with names like Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page and Idris Elba repeatedly making headlines as possible candidates for the role. However, reports suggest that Taylor-Johnson is now the frontrunner to succeed Daniel Craig, who departed from the role following “No Time to Die” (2021).

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source revealed to The Sun newspaper.

The 33-year-old actor was raised in a Jewish family in the English town of High Wycombe. In 2015, he told The Guardian that he was happy when someone said he resembled a fashionable Chasidic Jew, stating, “That was nice because I have really curly hair and also I’m Jewish”.

He is known for his roles in “Kick-Ass,” “Tenet,” “Bullet Train” and the teen comedy “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.”

Eon Productions is allegedly gearing up for the announcement should Taylor-Johnson accept the job.

In 2023, rumors swirled about Taylor-Johnson’s alleged secret audition for the Bond role and reports of his meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli further fueled claims about his links to the project.

Taylor-Johnson has remained tight-lipped on the topic, telling a recent interview that he found it “charming and wonderful” that people saw him as a contender for the Bond role.

Filming for the 26th Bond installment is set to begin later this year.