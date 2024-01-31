Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County annual campaign kick-off event Feb. 25 

Photo: Facebook

Four Day Weekend will headline the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s annual campaign kick-off event Feb. 25, 2024.

Four Day Weekend will headline evening of purpose and humor

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s annual campaign kick-off event will be held Sunday, Feb. 25. Award-winning improvisation group Four Day Weekend will headline the event in their Sundance Square theater in downtown Fort Worth.

Billed as “Sunday Night Give,” the evening will feature the comedy troupe’s unique show that is built around audience suggestions and participation. The important work of the Jewish Federation will be showcased with a touch of humor. One of Fort Worth’s favorite restaurants, Local Foods Kitchen, is providing a delicious menu of savories and sweets.

The consistent and important work done through the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County not only helps build a strong and unified Jewish community locally, but also it ensures the well-being and continuity of the Jewish people throughout Tarrant County, in Israel and worldwide. This is accomplished through fundraising, community-wide programming, Jewish education, social services, leadership development, fostering cooperation among Jewish organizations and building strong relationships with Israel and the community at large.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event,” said Barry Abels, Federation’s executive director. “Humor is an effective way to cope with difficult situations. With the rise in antisemitism and the crisis in Israel, this year’s campaign is extremely critical. We are looking to everyone to step up and support our important work on behalf of our Jewish family.

“Event co-chairs, Jane Cohen and Linda Hochster, have been hard at work creating this special evening to make it safe and successful,” Abels added.

Sponsors making the evening possible are the following: The Abrams and Engfer Families, CLA, Gamtex Industries, Standard Meat, Colonial Commercial Real Estate LLC, Texas Jewish Post, Harper & Lucas Funerals & Cremations, Lucas Funerals & Cremations, Jobe and Helen Richards Foundation (Trustees: The Chicotsky Family) and Ratner Center for Physical Therapy and Wellness.

The evening starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. Capacity is limited, so don’t lose your seat — RSVP by Monday, Feb. 19, to Cindy Simon, 817-569-0892; c.simon@tarrantfederation.org; or online at www.tarrantfederation.org. Free street and nearby garage parking is available. Seniors who need a ride can call the Federation office to arrange.