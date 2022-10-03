Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas coordinates Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Join multiple Dallas Jewish organizations in fundraising to meet urgent needs

Earlier this week, Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida’s mainland with sustained winds gusting at over 150 mph, plunging large parts of the state into darkness and cutting off water to millions of residents. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced or stranded. Jewish communities and others are in critical need of shelter and aid. And it’s only just begun.

This immense storm surge has brought flooding and disastrous tornadoes that have caused billions of dollars of damage to houses and businesses throughout Florida’s west coast and beyond.

Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, in partnership with the Aaron Family JCC, Dallas Jewish Historical Society, Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, Dallas Kosher, Jewish Family Service of Dallas, Jewish Learning Center, The Legacy Senior Communities, Chabad of Dallas, Chabad of Frisco, Chabad of Plano, Congregation Anshai Torah, Congregation Beth Torah, Congregation Nishmat Am, Congregation Ohev Shalom, Congregation Ohr HaTorah, Congregation Shaare Tefilla, Congregation Shearith Israel, DATA of Plano, Sephardic Torah Center of Dallas, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Shalom, and Tiferet Israel Congregation* have joined together in support of a community-wide effort to assist the people of Florida in this time of crisis.

The needs are urgent, and so is the need for your support. Jewish Federations are uniquely positioned to help at times such as these. Please give now to the Jewish Dallas’ 2023 Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. All collected funds will go directly towards the hurricane relief efforts.

*as of 9/30/22

Give to Emergency Relief for Hurricane Ian