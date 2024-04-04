Jewish jackpot: Proposed hotel in Vegas to include kosher food, synagogue

The Welcome to Las Vegas Sign in Las Vegas Nevada (Thomas Wolf/Creative Commons)

The facility would have space to host large groups for banquets, weddings, bar or bat mitzvahs and holiday events.

JNS Staff Report

April 4, 2024

Developers for a new potential hotel on the Las Vegas Strip aim to solve an ongoing problem for Jewish tourists and professional convention-goers to the Silver State.

The Clark County Zoning Commission is meeting this week to consider a proposal for a “King David Hotel” featuring 486 guest rooms; event space for banquets, weddings, bar or bat mitzvahs; kosher restaurants; and even a synagogue. The potential hotel would rise nearly 650 feet into the sky, according to plans.

Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of hospitality at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, said a property capable of accommodating large groups, particularly for holidays, “is going to cater to an underserved audience.”

Las Vegas is a top choice for conferences and events in the United States, particularly those in the entertainment, technology and hospitality industries.

A letter to the commission stated that “the uses and amenities provided in the hotel will include the standard fare as well as kosher restaurants and amenities which are otherwise unavailable in the immediate area. The closest synagogue to the subject area is approximately four miles from the Las Vegas Strip and the resort corridor.”