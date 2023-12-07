Jewish security network head joins FBI terrorism task-force executive board

Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network

(Photo: Courtesy)

The appointment is a reflection of the threats facing the Jewish community, Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, told JNS.

JNS Staff Report

December 7, 2023

Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network (SCN), received an appointment to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force’s executive board.

The appointment “is a reflection of the strong, collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship that exists between SCN and law enforcement broadly, and the FBI specifically,” Masters told JNS.

“It is, in my mind, a recognition not only of the threats facing the Jewish community but SCN’s unique role in addressing the safety and security issues of the community,” he added.

In a statement, SCN said that the task force brings together expertise across multiple agencies to disrupt and prevent terror attacks. Members include investigators, analysts, linguists and specialists in other fields.

“We remain particularly concerned about individuals and groups associated with violent extremist ideology and, in particular, those who may be motivated to violence based on Hamas’s attack on Israel and the aftermath,” Masters told JNS.

He added that trend lines “have been disturbing for the last several years.”

“The use of sexually violent language, as well as that which mirrors actions we witnessed on Oct. 7—acts of beheading, mutilation and shear barbarism—have become more pronounced and are highly troubling,” he said. “A key part of participation in the task force will be identifying trend lines before they become fault lines.”