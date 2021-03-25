JFGD: Connecting throughprofession and philanthropy

Donna Ostrower

By Deb Silverthorn

The professional divisions of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas — the Attorney’s Division, Business + Finance Division, the Healthcare Division and the Real Estate Division — are each connecting and networking, within their own group, but also hosting events that allow for interaction, even if still only virtual.

“The professional divisions of the Federation bring together the career men and women of our community who share a love for both profession and philanthropy,” said Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Chief Development Officer Donna Ostrower. “These four groups combined are the largest group of donors within the Federation and we welcome the talents, expertise, knowledge and interests of the members of each arena.”

The groups participate in a wide range of activities including networking and socializing, educational opportunities, volunteerism and Jewish communal involvement with a number of philanthropic projects shared locally and with communities around the world.

Members of the Cardozo Society (Attorney’s Division), Etz Chaim Society (Business + Finance Division), Maimonides Society (Healthcare Division) and Montefiore Society (Real Estate Division) — those donors who give a minimum of $2,000 to the Federation’s Annual Campaign — are also granted access to additional events and programming.

Welcoming those of any career path, the Business + Finance Division will welcome Dallas’ Team Envy, a local esports team, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

A cocktail hour, for all divisions, will be held with networking to begin at 6:30 p.m. and programming at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan will address an open audience of all divisions, and in connection with Federation partners in Houston and Denver, to discuss the economic outlook for the local and greater landscape.

On Tuesday, June 8 (time to be announced), the Business + Finance Division will feature a program open to all focusing on the History of Jewish Business in Dallas.

“The Federation is a convener, a conduit to bring people together and in Dallas, that coming together happens despite most recent odds,” said Ostrower who joined the Federation in December. “We look forward to welcoming all those in the community to network and grow to support our own community and around the world.”

For division and event registration and online connections information, call 214-615-5224 or email kharris@jewishdallas.org.