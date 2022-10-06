JFGD coordinates Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Photo: Courtesy JFGD

Twenty-four Jewish organizations have joined the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Hurricane Ian relief effort as of Oct. 3, 2022. At press time, $42,000 has been raised thus far.

Join 25 Dallas Jewish organizations to meet Floridians’ urgent needs

Last week, Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida’s mainland with sustained winds gusting at over 150 mph, plunging large parts of the state into darkness and cutting off water to millions of residents. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced or stranded. Jewish communities and others are in critical need of shelter and aid. And it’s only just begun.

This immense storm surge has brought flooding and disastrous tornadoes that have caused billions of dollars of damage to houses and businesses throughout Florida’s west coast and beyond.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas (JFGD) has joined together with 24 other Dallas Jewish organizations in support of a communitywide effort to assist the people of Florida in this time of crisis. As of press time, Monday, Oct. 3, the organizations in addition to the Dallas Federation are: the Aaron Family JCC, Dallas Hebrew Free Loan Association, Dallas Jewish Historical Society, Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, Dallas Kosher, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Jewish Learning Center, The Legacy Senior Communities, Chabad of Dallas, Chabad of Frisco, Chabad of Plano, Congregation Anshai Torah, Congregation Beth Torah, Congregation Nishmat Am, Congregation Ohev Shalom, Congregation Ohr HaTorah, Congregation Shaare Tefilla, Congregation Shearith Israel, DATA of Plano, Sephardic Torah Center of Dallas, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Shalom and Tiferet Israel Congregation.

“At Federation we realized the need to mobilize the entire Jewish community to raise funds for food, shelter and basic needs such as drinking water and medicines to help our neighbors recover from such a terrible ordeal and begin to rebuild their lives. We were so moved to see virtually every Jewish organization in our community join in this communitywide effort, and at Federation we are proud to act as the central address for this effort,” said Bill Finkelstein, chairman of the Dallas Federation board.

The needs are urgent, and so is the need for your support. Please give now to the Jewish Dallas 2023 Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. All collected funds will go directly toward the hurricane relief efforts.

“We are proud to share that as of Oct. 3, we have raised more than $42,000 from 114 donors for our Florida hurricane relief efforts. We thank the Jewish organizations who have partnered with Federation and helped spread the word about the urgent needs in Florida. It is at times like these where we can see that Federation is uniquely positioned to lead this communitywide effort,” said Igor Alterman, president and CEO of the Dallas Federation.

Give to Emergency Relief for Hurricane Ian by visiting

https://jfgd.givingfuel.com/2023-hurricane-ian