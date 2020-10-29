JFGD stands strong through crises

By AJ Rosmarin

Oct. 20 was the anniversary of the tornadoes that tore through Dallas on a Sunday night and caused havoc. Homes, schools, businesses and places of worship were all in its path of destruction. Thankfully and incredibly, there was no loss of life.

One year later, so much has changed. Our Federation building was severely damaged, but we now look forward to returning to the building in early December. While many are still dealing with the aftermath, we have also had the pandemic permeating our lives since March. There are so many families, agencies, schools and synagogues impacted and with continuing dire needs.

But true to our mission, the Federation is a beacon of hope and support. We are unbowed and resilient, thanks in large part to the unwavering support of the officers, members and professional staff of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the generosity of our donors. We have also partnered with the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation to address emergency needs.

It’s been a year like no other, yet we retain our hope for better days to come. This is the power of the collective at work like never before.

A.J. Rosmarin is the board chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.