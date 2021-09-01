JFS Dallas receives Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Court

Photos: Courtesy JFS Dallas

At the Aug. 16, 2021, ceremony, Nancy Lieberman, left, and The David Family who generously made the half-court possible

In August, Jewish Family Service (JFS) was awarded a new outdoor basketball court by Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Court™ that was donated in partnership with The David Family.

JFS licensed clinicians will use this half-court with children to help build self-awareness, emotional regulation and stress management, improve communication, process grief from a loss in a healthy way and increase overall happiness. Studies have shown anxiety and depression can be combated with active play. This basketball court on-site at the JFS building will provide another therapeutic option for preteens and teens.

Nancy Lieberman, along with JFS CEO Cathy Barker, Board Chair Julie Liberman, Dallas Council Member Jaynie Schultz and Young Leadership Board Chair Ben Deutsch, unveiled the new half-court at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 16. The JFS staff, board of directors and a youth basketball team attended the ceremony, which was livestreamed on JFS’ Facebook page. The ceremony ended with a friendly game of basketball and ice cream with The David Family.

“This basketball court will be a catalyst for so much good in this community and it’s all thanks to Nancy Lieberman Charities and generous philanthropic families like the Davids,” said Barker.

Aside from the obvious benefits of physical health, active play therapy, like basketball, is known to improve emotional wellness for children, oftentimes better than traditional talk therapy.

“We’re eager to hear how adding this play therapy tool will continue to help children and young adults develop into healthy and happy adults year after year,“ Julie Liberman said.

Nancy Lieberman Charities was established in 2009 with the mission to provide a healthy physical, emotional and mental environment for young girls and boys to build their self-esteem and confidence so they will be able to make the right choices in the future. Nancy Lieberman is dedicated to expanding and ensuring that educational and sports opportunities exist for youth through her basketball camps and clinics, Dream Court projects, college scholarships, backpack and laptop programs.

To watch the full ribbon-cutting ceremony, visit facebook.com/jfsdallas. If your child is in need of services, please call 972-437-9950, ext. 340.

From left, Dallas City Council Member Jaynie Schultz, JFS Board Chair Julie Liberman, JFS CEO Cathy Barker, Nancy Lieberman, The David Family and members of the St. Mark’s basketball team at the JFS half-court ribbon cutting ceremony, Aug. 16, 2021