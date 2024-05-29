JFS provides storm relief

Staci and Paul Rubin are among the many members of the Jewish community who suffered damage to their homes from the violent storm that whipped through North Texas early Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024. Photo: Courtesy Rubin Family

TJP Staff Report

May 29, 2024

Jewish Family Service of Dallas announced Wednesday that they are providing services for people affected by Tuesday morning’s violent storms. As of Wednesday evening Oncor had restored power to more than 340,000 customers. As of 6:15 p.m. Oncor reported that there were still 15,289 outages affecting 215,602 customers. Oncor reported that they expected most people’s power to be restored by Friday evening, with harder hit areas by Saturday.



“Whether you have home damage, lost all of your refrigerator contents, are dealing with high insurance deductibles or need mental health support for you or your children, please call us at 972-437-9950 and leave a confidential voicemail indicating you have been affected by the recent Dallas storms. Our intake team will follow up to connect you to the resources you need,” the agency said in an email to constituents.

Resources

Available resources include, but are not limited to:

• Food Pantry and Emergency Assistance

• Special Financial Aid from the Storm Relief Fund to assist with insurance deductibles for homes or vehicles damaged by the storm

• Adult Behavioral Health

• Children’s Behavioral Health

• Older Adult Services

JFS is also accepting donations to its Storm Relief Fund. Make a donation to the JFS Storm Relief Fund here.