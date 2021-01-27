Joan Hamburg Cera of Austin, formerly from Dallas, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. She had recently moved to Austin to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Joan was born in New York March 17, 1945, and graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. Joan and her family moved to Dallas when JCPenney relocated to Plano.

As a member of Temple Shalom, Joan was very involved in synagogue life. She attended many of the classes offered and was a wealth of information. She was an avid volunteer, most recently working in the Temple Gift Shop, and as an assistant teacher with an in-house ESL program. She was an active member of the Temple Sisterhood; Embrace, an interfaith women’s program; and a havurah, social/educational group. She was a regular participant in book clubs, Super Seniors, and Torah study. She continued to stay active through virtual programs after she moved to Austin.

Besides her Temple activities, Joan was an avid reader and a master Scrabble player, and supported several live theater venues with season tickets. Anyone who knew her enjoyed her collections of pigs, Tweety birds and Judaica art.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Charles (Chuck) Cera in 2009. She is survived by her two sons, Nick and Ted, daughter-in-law Carly and two grandsons.

A private ceremony was held by the family. A memorial service with Temple Shalom will be held at a later date.

Please consider a memorial contribution in Joan’s memory to Jewish Family Service, Greene Family Camp or the charity of your choice.