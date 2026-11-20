Cypress Democrat becomes first Jewish Texan elected to major statewide policymaking office



Jon Rosenthal, elected Texas railroad commissioner Nov. 3, spent 25 years working in the oil and gas industry. (Rosenthal campaign)

By Steve Wisch

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Cypress, made history Nov. 3 when he defeated Republican Bo French in the race for Texas railroad commissioner. Rosenthal became the first Jewish Texan elected to a major statewide policymaking office.

Rosenthal received 5,105,065 votes (52.5%) to French’s 4,427,530 (45.5%). Libertarian candidate Arthur DiBianca received 188,055 votes (1.9%), according to Associated Press results reported by The Texas Tribune.

Rosenthal is only the second Jewish Texan elected to statewide office in Texas history. The first was former Texas Supreme Court Justice Rose Spector, a Democrat from San Antonio. Spector was also the first woman elected to the Texas Supreme Court. She served from January 1993 until January 1997.

“The people of Texas are sending a message: The politics of hate no longer work,” Rosenthal said on election night.

The Rosenthal-French campaign attracted national attention after French, a former chair of the Tarrant County Republican Party, made antisemitic statements about Rosenthal. In a fundraising email, French said Rosenthal “has much in common with the Marxist revolutionaries who brutally executed the Romanov (Russian’s royal) family. My opponent has his time in office mocking Christianity, the Virgin Birth and Christian communion, while voting against religious liberty and for the spread of Islam.”

Rosenthal has represented a Harris County legislative district for four terms in the Texas House of Representatives. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He spent 25 years working in the oil and gas industry, with an emphasis on offshore operations.

Rosenthal presented a platform aimed at improving the efficiency of the oil and gas industry. He called for stricter drilling safety standards and proposed asking the Texas Legislature to double the Railroad Commission’s biennial budget from $500 million to $1 billion.

French’s campaign did not engage Rosenthal on the issues confronting Texas’ oil and gas industry. Instead, French raised “culture war” issues. Although the Railroad Commission has no jurisdiction over immigration, French called for the federal government to deport 100 million individuals whose citizenship or residency he deems questionable; asserted that all Muslims should be deported; and attacked UT-Austin for its diverse student body in a post on X in September.

In the week after French’s UT post, Rosenthal experienced his highest level of fundraising, receiving contributions from thousands of out-of-state supporters.

Prominent Texas Republicans also rebuked French’s statements. Karl Rove, President George W. Bush’s former chief political strategist, condemned French’s remarks and publicly pledged to vote for Rosenthal. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn warned that French “could be a drag on the whole (Republican) ticket.” Cornyn said he would not vote for French but did not pledge to support Rosenthal.

Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, remains the only Jewish Texan to preside over the Texas House of Representatives, the 150-member legislative body. Texas House speakers have broad powers, including appointing committee chairs and members and referring proposed legislation to House committees.

Straus’s service as Texas House speaker represents the highest level of service by any Jewish Texan in the state’s history. A fifth-generation Texan, Straus was known for working effectively with both Republicans and Democrats. He is a lifelong member of San Antonio’s Temple Beth-El.

Three other Jewish Texans have also run campaigns for statewide office, albeit without success.

Houston lawyer Barbara Radnofsky ran for statewide office twice — in 2006 against U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison and in 2010 for Texas attorney general against Greg Abbott, now governor. Radnofsky, widely recognized in the legal profession, was a partner at Houston’s Vinson & Elkins law firm.

The late Kinky Friedman, a folk singer, mystery novelist, humorist and satirist, ran as an independent candidate for Texas governor in 2006, losing to incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Perry. Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell was the Democratic nominee.

In 2014, Friedman ran for the Democratic nomination for Texas agriculture commissioner. He lost a runoff election to Jim Hogan.

In 1926, Judge Charles Brachfield of Henderson became the first Jewish candidate in Texas history to run for statewide office when he sought the Democratic nomination for Texas attorney general. In that era, the Texas Democratic Party dominated state politics. Though Brachfield lost his statewide campaign, he served 23 years in the Texas Senate and also served as Henderson County judge and a state district judge.

Two Jewish Texans have served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both represented Tarrant County.

Former U.S. Rep. Martin Frost represented Texas’ 24th Congressional District from 1979 to 2005, serving 13 two-year terms. U.S. Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, represents the 12th Congressional District. He took office in January 2025. Goldman served with Rosenthal in the Texas House.

“Bo French went out of his way to help Jon Rosenthal by saying things that Texans recognized for what they were: racist, hateful and needlessly divisive. It became easy for Texans to see that Jon Rosenthal was the more qualified candidate by any metric,” Straus stated in an email to the Jewish Herald-Voice and Texas Jewish Post.