J’s be. GAME supports J, Israel relief efforts

The Aaron Family JCC did it again! They proved that fun and philanthropy go hand-in-hand at their annual be. event on Saturday, Nov. 4. The theme for the 17th year of the J’s iconic event was “be. GAME” and it featured prominent community contestants participating in two iconic game shows with a slight twist: J Hollywood Squares and J Wordle.

More than 300 attendees, decked out in their fun classy attire, mixed and mingled while bidding on auction items prior to showtime. Emcee Doug Rice, known as Fake McConaughey, hosted the event. His rendition of the Lincoln car commercial kicked off the show with him learning what the J is truly about, driving the halls and the fitness center in a kids’-size motorized car.

J Hollywood Squares started the game night with the “J be. Bunch” song (with lyrics written by Mark Kreditor). The J Hollywood Squares STARS were Megan Hyman, Reuben Davidsohn, Julie Shrell, Jarrod Beck, Angela Horowitz French, Linda Garner, Sissy Zoller, Jay Ceitlin and Michael Newman. Frank Risch and Alan Shor, J Hollywood Squares contestants, competed to win $1,000 for their organizations. In the end, Frank was able to triumph over Alan Shor, donating $500 to the ADL and $500 to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

The second game of the night was J Wordle. Mahra and Kevin Pailet challenged Jody and Kyle Stein to a word game to see who would successfully guess the secret word. Ultimately, Mahra and Kevin won the game, donating $1,000 to BBYO, Inc.

The night ended with guests dancing to DJ Craniac spinning tunes.

“The JCC has such a special place in the hearts and minds of this community,” JCC CEO Artie Allen said. “It is so wonderful that for one night everyone comes out to show their support and celebrate.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the J’s year-round programming and services and this year, a portion of the proceeds raised will also be donated to support Israel relief efforts.

The event was chaired by Susan Bendalin, Anita Chanon, Angela Horowitz French, David Friedman, Marlo Kane, Lisa Lieberman, Jolie Newman, Pam Pluss, Lauren Savariego, Karen Weinreb and Lauren Zlotky.