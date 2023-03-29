JWV Hochster Post will award scholarships

Submitted: Jim Stanton

Alex Nason, chair of the B’nai B’rith fundraising dinner for Ukraine, displays the check to the Jewish Agency indicating $65,000 raised.

Applications are open for scholarships/grants provided by the The Martin Hochster Post of the Jewish War Veterans #755. Funding support for The PNC Neil and Maxine Goldman Academic Grant is provided by the Barry J. and Dolores R. Schneider Charitable Foundation — a 501(c)(3) trust.

Requirements are as follows:

Applicants must graduate high school between Dec. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Applicants must have a letter from an accredited college, university or technical trade school showing their acceptance for admission for the fall 2023 school year.

If an applicant is taking a gap year, they must have a letter of acceptance for the spring or fall 2024 school year.

Applicant must be a descendant (child, grandchild, great-grandchild, niece or nephew) of a member “in good standing” (dues paid member) of the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the United States of America or the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary (JWVA) residing within the Department of TALO (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma). The applicant may reside anywhere.

If an applicant’s relative is deceased, the member at time of death must have resided within TALO and was a member in good standing. If the JWV member is deceased, call your Post Commander for assistance. JWV National Headquarters does not have records of individual Post or Department members. It is the applicant’s responsibility to obtain verification of this information.

Sponsor must have been an active (dues current) member for at least 18 months prior to the TALO convention in June 2023.

All members (including posthumous) must have joined or been members of JWV or JWVA before January 2022.

Applicants who are descendants of Honorary Members and Patrons are not eligible.

Applicants attending any U.S. military academy are not eligible.

Applicant must be a high school senior at the time of application and accepted by an accredited college, university, community college, technical trade school or hospital school of nursing as a member of the freshman class entering in the fall of the year the student graduates.

The application must be signed by an active (dues current) JWV/JWVA member (sponsor) related to the applicant. Should the JWV/JWVA relative be deceased, the Post Commander/President may certify the application. In all cases, the application must be signed by the JWV member’s Post Commander.

All applications must be postmarked no later than May 26, 2023.

Mail all applications and supporting material to: Dr. Barry J. Schneider, 6616 River Bend Road, Fort Worth, TX 76132.

65K raised for displaced Ukrainian Jews

Alex Nason, chair of the Fort Worth B’nai B’rith Lodge Ukrainian fundraising event, is pictured with a check for The Jewish Agency for Israel. The group raised $65,000 to save 52 Ukrainian Jews being airlifted by the Jewish Agency to Israel. The 13 displaced families are leaving from Romania, Moldova and Hungary. “Our event again proved that the Jewish community in Tarrant County comes together to take care of our Jewish Ukrainian brothers and sisters in peril,” said Nason. An overflow crowd of 275 from all over Dallas/Fort Worth attended the February event.