Laura Ingber Levy

Laura Levy

Laura Levy, born Sept. 9, 1938, passed away Jan. 21, 2022, after a short illness. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Laura was born in Brooklyn, New York, and spent most of her life in Texas. She was the sixth child and only daughter of Isadore and Ethel Ingber. Retired from working 30 years at Neiman Marcus NorthPark, she enjoyed being around her family and friends. She liked baseball and many forms of music including opera and klezmer.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her five older brothers and their wives, her husband Louis Levy and more recently her second husband David Goldstein.

She is survived by daughters Julia Levy (Hugh Watkins) and Debra Levy Greenberg (James Greenberg), stepdaughter Evelyn Goldstein and stepson Jordan Goldstein (Megan) and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Jan. 25 at Sparkman Hillcrest/Beth Torah, with Rabbi Yitzhak Cohen officiating. Donations to your favorite charity would be kindly appreciated.