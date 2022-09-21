Levine Academy honors first responders

Photos: Courtesy Jewish National Fund-USA

Fire Truck 13 with Ann & Nate Levine Academy students

On Sept. 9, more than 300 students, parents and teachers attended a moving ceremony at the Ann & Nate Levine Academy in Dallas honoring local Fire Station 13 in memory of 9/11. A plaque from Jewish National Fund–USA was presented in recognition of the station’s faithful service to the community. Receiving the honor on behalf of the entire station were Driver Lieutenant Ladd Smith, Engineer Tony Guevara, Fire Rescue Officer/Paramedic Abe Delossantos, Driver Engineer/Paramedic Dustin Mobley, Fire Rescue Officer/Paramedic Jim Moreno and Firefighter/EMT Bruce Nunes.

“Having JNF-USA be able to come in to present [this plaque] is a way for the children to see that honoring our local service people is part of our school mission,” said Tom Elieff, Levine head of school.

Fire Station 13 receives plaque from Ann & Nate Levine Academy students. Fire Station 13 representatives with Levine Academy Head of School Tom Elieff (third from right)

Galit Birk, Jewish National Fund–USA’s director of Israel Programs–Texas, added that “this ceremony celebrates the deep connection and shared values between Israel and the United States while memorializing those we lost and honoring those who serve us.”