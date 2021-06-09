Libby Greene

Libby Ann Aronstein Cohn Greene was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Libby passed away May 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Born to Lee and Cecil Aronstein Oct. 17, 1933, in San Antonio, Libby survived her younger brother Justin. While attending the University of Texas in Austin, Libby met her husband Jerome “Jerry” Cohn on a blind date. Together they had three children: Mark Cohn, Ellen (Mark) Heller and Shelly (Bruce) Gopin.

In 1992, Libby married Fred Greene and the two moved to Dallas, where they spent the rest of their lives together. Apart from Libby for 48 hours, Fred passed away May 15, 2021.

Libby loved her many years being an advisor for Ben Nathan BBG, spending time with family and friends, always having her phone in hand ready to talk to them. She never met a stranger.

Libby is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Mark) Heller, Shelly (Bruce) Gopin and Jamie (Terry) Couchman, and her grandchildren, Jordan Heller, Garrett Heller, Jeremy Gopin, Zachary Gopin and Jessica Gopin.

Please consider donations in Libby’s memory to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org) and the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org).