‘Lights of Hope’ illuminate Jerusalem sky, one bulb for each hostage in Gaza

JNS Staff Report

Oct. 26, 2023

The “Lights of Hope” exhibit on Thursday night in Jerusalem served as a symbol of solidarity with the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, aimed at raising international awareness of their plight.

Representatives of the captives’ families took part in the inauguration event, which was sponsored by the Jerusalem Municipality, via the Ariel Company, at Pais Arena Square (formerly the Jerusalem Arena).

The “Lights of Hope” exhibit at Pais Arena Square in Jerusalem illuminates the sky to raise awareness of those being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Oct. 26, 2023. Photo: Avi Mizrahi.

The display consists of 224 light bulbs, corresponding to the number of captives held by Hamas, and covers an area of about 1,000 square meters. The floodlights illuminate the sky in different colors for 224 seconds and will continue to do so multiple times each evening. Next to each bulb is an image and name of each captive.

The number of light bulbs and duration of their illumination will be adjusted according to the number of captives who have been returned.

Uri Menachem, CEO of Ariel Company, said “the ‘Lights of Hope’ exhibition from Jerusalem conveys a message to the world to unite around the effort to bring all the captives back home in peace. The people of Israel do not forget, even for a moment, the 224 beacons of light held captive in Gaza.”

Added Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion: “We pray and hope for their swift return home.”